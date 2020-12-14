Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $263.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $305.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.62 and a 200-day moving average of $260.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total value of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.94 per share, with a total value of $31,469.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

