Advisor Partners LLC Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6,309.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.10.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $95,247.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,213,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $110.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.83.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

