Advisor Partners LLC Has $798,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,129,580,000 after acquiring an additional 653,069 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,509,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,814,000 after buying an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after buying an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.85.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,881 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $139.24 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

