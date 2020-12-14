Advisor Partners LLC Has $720,000 Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after buying an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,136 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total value of $811,037.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,261,988.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total transaction of $92,483.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $6,030,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

