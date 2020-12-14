Advisor Partners LLC Has $682,000 Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 100,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 159.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

CHT opened at $38.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.43. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

