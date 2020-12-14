Advisor Partners LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at about $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 136,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 252,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $135.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.89.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

