Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,644 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,519 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,889,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,150 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.61.

SPG opened at $87.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $149.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

