Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $802,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 48.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 9.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 209.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 382.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

