Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,230,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,045,151,000 after purchasing an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,604,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $630,656,000 after buying an additional 1,191,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,460,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $468,786,000 after buying an additional 829,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.10 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

