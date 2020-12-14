Advisor Partners LLC Buys 311 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,977,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,456,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,880 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,378,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,076,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,253,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,104,000 after acquiring an additional 183,446 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

