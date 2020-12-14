Advisor Partners LLC Buys 291 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Public Investment Fund grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,646 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,363,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,700,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

