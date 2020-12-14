Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,983 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,545 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,733 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

XLNX stock opened at $143.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $151.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

