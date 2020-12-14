Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

NYSE:DOV opened at $121.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.81. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $127.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,495 shares of company stock worth $7,620,627. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

