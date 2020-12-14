Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,260,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,424,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

