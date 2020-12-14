Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,296,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 54,715 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $54.28.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

