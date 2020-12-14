Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,127 shares of company stock worth $2,235,425 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IP opened at $48.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.