Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 1,825 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 191.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

BAM opened at $41.66 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

