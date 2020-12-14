Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 166 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.65.

Shares of PKI opened at $146.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $148.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

