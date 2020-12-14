Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells $13,933,500.00 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $91.65 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $96.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

