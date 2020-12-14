Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.89.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

