Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accel Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of ACEL opened at $9.27 on Thursday. Accel Entertainment has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.37 million.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 284,602 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 214.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

