Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $503,176,000 after buying an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 23,818 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 20,810 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,167,317. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.02 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

