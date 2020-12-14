Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.
NYSE:AAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
