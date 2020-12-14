Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

Get Aaron's alerts:

NYSE:AAN opened at $17.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89. Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,455,000 after purchasing an additional 446,311 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,627,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 245,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,388,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.