A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.34.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.