64,005 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $908,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $27.68 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.75.

