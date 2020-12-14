61,107 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.95.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.01. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

