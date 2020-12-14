51,284 Shares in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2020 // Comments off

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $527,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.92 on Monday. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.