51,284 Shares in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold Trust by 29.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $527,000.

OUNZ opened at $17.92 on Monday. VanEck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.21.

