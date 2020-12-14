3,792 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $62.01 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.