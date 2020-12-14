365 Shares in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $123,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $95.23 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

