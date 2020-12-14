3,573 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after purchasing an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.40 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

