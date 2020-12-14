312 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Shares of ZBH opened at $141.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

