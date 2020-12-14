29,000 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPK opened at $4.45 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,587,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

