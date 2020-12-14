229 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 229 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after buying an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $209.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.