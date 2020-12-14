21,484 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE stock opened at $186.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $196.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $756.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens raised their target price on STERIS from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on STERIS from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In other STERIS news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,162 shares of company stock worth $5,934,703. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

