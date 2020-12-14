200 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $180.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

