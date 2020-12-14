$2.01 EPS Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. AutoNation posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,381 shares of company stock worth $8,967,383 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,548,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,238,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

