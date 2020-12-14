19,585 Shares in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $72,337,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 93,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,197,000 after acquiring an additional 79,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

