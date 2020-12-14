186,448 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 186,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $43.30 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

