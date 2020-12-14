15,380 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after buying an additional 467,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

BWA stock opened at $36.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

