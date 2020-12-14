139 Shares in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $409.00 on Monday. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $413.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

