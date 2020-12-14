137,762 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 137,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 394,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,888,000. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 18,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.47.

NYSE:RTX opened at $73.64 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $111.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.