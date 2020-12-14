13,676 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mirova bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.52.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 9,212 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $482.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $539.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

