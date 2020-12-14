11,700 Shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 717.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 429,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 146.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,159,976 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

