10,302 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $88.30 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

