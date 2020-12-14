10,224 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.67 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

