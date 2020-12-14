-$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.75) and the highest is ($1.35). Valero Energy reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 172.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,122,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,228,000 after buying an additional 241,229 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after buying an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.