$0.90 EPS Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,891. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

