Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $450.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $436.54.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $397.01 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 508.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total value of $3,666,843.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,225 shares of company stock valued at $91,716,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

