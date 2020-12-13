Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE:ZOM opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Zomedica has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Zomedica will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

