Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on Z. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Z opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total transaction of $21,666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 689,556 shares of company stock valued at $73,890,187 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Zillow Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.